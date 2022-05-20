Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HBI opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

