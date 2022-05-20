Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.