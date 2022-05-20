Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.