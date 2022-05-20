Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.85

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 28301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hasbro by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

