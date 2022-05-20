Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

