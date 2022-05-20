Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
