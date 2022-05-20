HC Wainwright Cuts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $5.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 435,231 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

