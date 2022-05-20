HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.
Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.91.
About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)
