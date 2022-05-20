HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 623,597 shares of company stock worth $642,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.