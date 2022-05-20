Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Stephens cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 215,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

