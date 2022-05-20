Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.13

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.13 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $132,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

