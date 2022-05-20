Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hemisphere Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $270.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 770,299 shares of company stock worth $3,302,777. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

