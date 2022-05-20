HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $15,138.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

