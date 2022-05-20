HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HF Sinclair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $48.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

