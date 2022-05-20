Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $77.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Hibbett stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hibbett by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $6,896,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,386,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hibbett (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
