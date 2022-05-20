Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,607.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $73,607.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00594952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00422414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033208 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.16 or 1.57019077 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars.

