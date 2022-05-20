Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Raised by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,580,000 after purchasing an additional 731,671 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.45. 60,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

