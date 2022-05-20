Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

