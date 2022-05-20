HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 7,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

