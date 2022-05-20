Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Barclays cut Holcim from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

