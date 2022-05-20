Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.90 and a 200-day moving average of $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $440,559,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

