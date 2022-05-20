Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.32.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.90 and its 200 day moving average is $351.22. The stock has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

