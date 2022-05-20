Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $289.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.90 and its 200 day moving average is $351.22.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

