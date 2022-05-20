HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,205

HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,260 ($15.53) to GBX 1,205 ($14.85) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228 ($15.14).

Get HomeServe alerts:

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($14.30) on Monday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,175 ($14.48). The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 886.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 837.46.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.