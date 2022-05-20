HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $404.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

