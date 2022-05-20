Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

