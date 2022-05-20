Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Honda Motor stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
