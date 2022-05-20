Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78,313 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $70,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,455,000 after buying an additional 320,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.17. The stock had a trading volume of 191,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

