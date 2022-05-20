Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 497,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.