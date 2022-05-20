Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Hord has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $98,858.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00624721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00506320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.20 or 1.65463319 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

