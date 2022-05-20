Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 2.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.
BATS:ICF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 267,104 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
