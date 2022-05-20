Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $362,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 220,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,525. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $146.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

