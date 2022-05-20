Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,443,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $56.54. 3,843,445 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

