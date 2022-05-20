Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.81. 16,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,549. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

