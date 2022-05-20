Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $938.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to post sales of $938.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $929.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $949.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $832.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,651,384 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

