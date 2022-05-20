Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels decent first-quarter 2022 results were driven by leisure travel with strong rates at resort properties. Additionally, urban markets witnessed improvements, with group revenues increasing sequentially. Backed by an acceleration in lodging recovery, Host Hotels also announced the doubling of its quarterly dividend. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet also augur well. Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months, while the recent upward estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Yet, recovery in core business transient might be tepid amid constrained business transient demand and a delayed return to offices.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after buying an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

