Hot Cross Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $12.68 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 410.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.14 or 0.04250686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00511121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033261 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,559.47 or 1.76155850 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

