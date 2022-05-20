Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.93

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as low as $18.61. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1,555 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

