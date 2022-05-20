HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.35) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 566.08 ($6.98).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 496 ($6.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.08. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.02), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($348,217.36). Also, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,640.53).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.