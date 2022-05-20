HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $339.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

