Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.41

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $42.15. Hudson Global shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 19,692 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

