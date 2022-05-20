Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($67.71) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($69.79) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($72.92) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.0959 dividend. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

