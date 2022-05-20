HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA dropped their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $987.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HUYA by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

