Hyve Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,364.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Hyve has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $97,364.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00591809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033071 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,962.07 or 1.58688779 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

