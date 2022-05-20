ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $181.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.98.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

