Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.71), with a volume of 182675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.74).

IKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £92.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.57.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £285,124.40 ($351,484.71). Insiders sold 373,222 shares of company stock worth $40,734,366 in the last 90 days.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

