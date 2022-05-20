Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Purchases A$59,871.35 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Rating) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett purchased 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.90 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of A$59,871.35 ($41,868.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.