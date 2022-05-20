Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Purchases A$59,871.35 in Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILUGet Rating) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett purchased 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.90 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of A$59,871.35 ($41,868.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

