Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading Up 63.9%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 63.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

