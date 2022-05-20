Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 184.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

