Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.17) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.42) to €31.00 ($32.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($23.96) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

