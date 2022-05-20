Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 206.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 562,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

