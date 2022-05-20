Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Timken by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Timken by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after acquiring an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

